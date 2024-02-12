Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility

NUWC Division, Keyport Commanding Officer, Capt. Clint Hoskins and Cmdr. Craig Piccolo, CFMETR commanding officer at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges facility headquarters building Feb. 13, 2024. CFMETR is a joint Canadian-US test facility situated on the east side of Vancouver Island in the sheltered Nanoose Bay. CFMETR is staffed by active military personnel from the Royal Canadian Navy and Department of National Defence civilian employees, as well as a small number of U.S. Navy civilian employees from NUWC Division, Keyport. The facility is operationally controlled as a field unit of NDHQ. There is a joint funding agreement between the Canadian and United States.

