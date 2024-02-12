Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility

A Royal Canadian Air Force P3 Aurora participates in range operations on the Strait of Georgia in an area known as "Whiskey Golf" Feb. 13, 2024. The range area is operated by Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges, a joint Canadian-US test facility situated on the east side of Vancouver Island. The test range is several hundred meters deep, several dozen kilometers long and several kilometers wide over a seabed composed of soft mud and free of underwater obstacles. The facility employs a 3D sonar tracking system for monitoring the performance and position of objects in these waters for real-time tracking. During periods of activity, the range area is closed off from all civilian maritime traffic as a safety measure.

