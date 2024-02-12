Aerial view of Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Range Operation Facility on Winchelsea Island. CFMETR is a joint Canadian-US test facility situated on the east side of Vancouver Island in the sheltered Nanoose Bay. Equipment tested at the facility consists of a variety of devices, including sonobuoys, sonar systems (ship and aircraft), torpedoes and the repair and overhaul of the dipping sonar.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 13:31
|Photo ID:
|8243485
|VIRIN:
|240213-N-FC622-1023
|Resolution:
|5843x3895
|Size:
|12.13 MB
|Location:
|NANOOSE BAY, CA
This work, Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility [Image 19 of 19], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
