Aerial view of Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility. CFMETR is a joint Canadian-US test facility situated on the east side of Vancouver Island in the sheltered Nanoose Bay. Equipment tested at the facility consists of a variety of devices, including sonobuoys, sonar systems (ship and aircraft), torpedoes and the repair and overhaul of the dipping sonar.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 13:31 Photo ID: 8243481 VIRIN: 240213-N-FC622-1019 Resolution: 5554x3703 Size: 11.68 MB Location: NANOOSE BAY, CA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility [Image 19 of 19], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.