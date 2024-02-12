Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility [Image 9 of 19]

    Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility

    NANOOSE BAY, CANADA

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Anna Taylor 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Aerial view of Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility. CFMETR is a joint Canadian-US test facility situated on the east side of Vancouver Island in the sheltered Nanoose Bay. Equipment tested at the facility consists of a variety of devices, including sonobuoys, sonar systems (ship and aircraft), torpedoes and the repair and overhaul of the dipping sonar.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 13:31
    Photo ID: 8243481
    VIRIN: 240213-N-FC622-1019
    Resolution: 5554x3703
    Size: 11.68 MB
    Location: NANOOSE BAY, CA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility [Image 19 of 19], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Canadian torpedo and sound ranging vessel, CFAV Stikine (YTP 613) at CFMETR
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT