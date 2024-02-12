Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility [Image 12 of 19]

    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility

    NANOOSE BAY, CANADA

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Anna Taylor 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Canadian Air Force personnel load a lightweight test torpedo onto a CH-148 Cyclone at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges facility Feb. 13, 2024. CFMETR is a joint Canadian-US test facility situated on the east side of Vancouver Island in the sheltered Nanoose Bay.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 13:31
    Photo ID: 8243486
    VIRIN: 240213-N-FC622-1016
    Resolution: 5246x3497
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: NANOOSE BAY, CA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility [Image 19 of 19], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Canadian torpedo and sound ranging vessel, CFAV Stikine (YTP 613) at CFMETR
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility
    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT