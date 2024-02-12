Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 13:31 Photo ID: 8243486 VIRIN: 240213-N-FC622-1016 Resolution: 5246x3497 Size: 8.94 MB Location: NANOOSE BAY, CA

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility [Image 19 of 19], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.