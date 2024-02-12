Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility [Image 17 of 19]

    Range Operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges Facility

    VANCOUVER ISLAND, CANADA

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Anna Taylor 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    A contractor-operated Bell Ranger helicopter retrieves a MK46 exercise torpedo during range operations on the Strait of Georgia in an area known as "Whiskey Golf" Feb. 13, 2024. The range area is operated by Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges, a joint Canadian-US test facility situated on the east side of Vancouver Island. The test range is several hundred meters deep, several dozen kilometers long and several kilometers wide over a seabed composed of soft mud and free of underwater obstacles. The facility employs a 3D sonar tracking system for monitoring the performance and position of objects in these waters for real-time tracking. During periods of activity, the range area is closed off from all civilian maritime traffic as a safety measure.

