Canadian torpedo and sound ranging vessel, CFAV Stikine (YTP 613) at CFMETR

Canadian torpedo and sound ranging vessel, CFAV Stikine (YTP 613) at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges facility.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 13:31
|Photo ID:
|8243496
|VIRIN:
|240213-N-FC622-1013
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|18.49 MB
|Location:
|NANOOSE BAY, CA
