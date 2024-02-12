Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadian torpedo and sound ranging vessel, CFAV Stikine (YTP 613) at CFMETR [Image 13 of 19]

    Canadian torpedo and sound ranging vessel, CFAV Stikine (YTP 613) at CFMETR

    NANOOSE BAY, CANADA

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Anna Taylor 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Canadian torpedo and sound ranging vessel, CFAV Stikine (YTP 613) at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges facility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 13:31
    Photo ID: 8243496
    VIRIN: 240213-N-FC622-1013
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 18.49 MB
    Location: NANOOSE BAY, CA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

