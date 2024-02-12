Airman Leadership School Class 24-A prepares to graduate during the ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. ALS is a resident Community College Air Force affiliated program that consists of 192 curriculum hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 22:47 Photo ID: 8242836 VIRIN: 240215-F-CN389-1246 Resolution: 4128x2747 Size: 7.51 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan celebrates ALS Class 24-A [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.