    Osan celebrates ALS Class 24-A [Image 3 of 8]

    Osan celebrates ALS Class 24-A

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo  

    51st Fighter Wing

    The prisoners of war and missing in action table is displayed at the Airman Leadership School Class 24-A graduation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. The setting of the POW/MIA table is a time-honored ceremony in recognition of captured, killed in action and missing comrades from each service and is displayed in many formal dinners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

    TAGS

    Osan
    USFK
    ALS
    professional military education
    51st Fighter Wing

