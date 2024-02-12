Osan celebrates ALS Class 24-A

The prisoners of war and missing in action table is displayed at the Airman Leadership School Class 24-A graduation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. The setting of the POW/MIA table is a time-honored ceremony in recognition of captured, killed in action and missing comrades from each service and is displayed in many formal dinners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)
