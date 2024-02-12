Osan celebrates ALS Class 24-A

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. April Sacluti, 51st Maintenance Group unit training manager, delivers a speech after earning the John L. Levitow Award during the Airman Leadership School Class 24-A graduation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. The Levitow Award is presented to the graduate who exemplifies the qualities of leadership, followership and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

