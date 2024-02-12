Osan celebrates ALS Class 24-A

Attendants of the Airman Leadership School Class 24-A graduation stand at attention during the national anthem at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. ALS prepares Airmen and Guardians to be adaptable and learn how to operate in complex and ambiguous environments through the application of four outcome-based objectives focusing on military culture, mission, leadership and problem-solving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

