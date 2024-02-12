Osan celebrates ALS Class 24-A

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Timothy Mims, 51st Maintenance Squadron Electronics non-commissioned officer in charge, sings the national anthem during the Airman Leadership School Class 24-A graduation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. ALS is the first level of professional military education for enlisted Airmen. It serves as an entry-level leadership enhancement course, designed to prepare Airmen for leadership positions within the USAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

Date Taken: 02.15.2024
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR