U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Timothy Mims, 51st Maintenance Squadron Electronics non-commissioned officer in charge, sings the national anthem during the Airman Leadership School Class 24-A graduation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. ALS is the first level of professional military education for enlisted Airmen. It serves as an entry-level leadership enhancement course, designed to prepare Airmen for leadership positions within the USAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 22:47
|Photo ID:
|8242830
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-CN389-1014
|Resolution:
|3475x2312
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan celebrates ALS Class 24-A [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
