U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tavarus D. Hune, Seventh Air Force Intelligence Directorate senior enlisted leader, gives his remarks during the Airman Leadership School Class 24-A graduation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. Hune spent five weeks mentoring the students on professionalism, leadership skills and future management challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 22:47 Photo ID: 8242833 VIRIN: 240215-F-CN389-1070 Resolution: 4486x2985 Size: 9.38 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan celebrates ALS Class 24-A [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.