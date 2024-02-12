Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan celebrates ALS Class 24-A [Image 4 of 8]

    Osan celebrates ALS Class 24-A

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tavarus D. Hune, Seventh Air Force Intelligence Directorate senior enlisted leader, gives his remarks during the Airman Leadership School Class 24-A graduation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. Hune spent five weeks mentoring the students on professionalism, leadership skills and future management challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

