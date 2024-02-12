Osan celebrates ALS Class 24-A

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. April Sacluti, 51st Maintenance Group unit training manager, is presented with the John L. Levitow Award during the Airman Leadership School Class 24-A graduation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 15, 2024. The Levitow Award is the highest award presented to the student that demonstrates the most outstanding leadership and scholastic qualities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

