    Spangdahlem AB hosts ninth annual Kappensitzung [Image 9 of 9]

    Spangdahlem AB hosts ninth annual Kappensitzung

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Walton, 52nd Maintenance Squadron commander, signals to be silent as part of a chant during the ninth annual Kappensitzung at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. When introducing new Fasching teams, the crowd would go silent prior to letting off a loud roar during a series of four chants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 02:34
    Photo ID: 8239363
    VIRIN: 240131-F-GY077-1097
    Resolution: 5269x3517
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts ninth annual Kappensitzung [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community, Fasching, Carnival, Spangdahlem AB, 52FW, Saber Nation
    Community, Fasching, Carnival, Spangdahlem AB, 52FW, Saber Nation
