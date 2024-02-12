U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Walton, 52nd Maintenance Squadron commander, signals to be silent as part of a chant during the ninth annual Kappensitzung at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. When introducing new Fasching teams, the crowd would go silent prior to letting off a loud roar during a series of four chants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 02:34
|Photo ID:
|8239363
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-GY077-1097
|Resolution:
|5269x3517
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts ninth annual Kappensitzung [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
