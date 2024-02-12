Spangdahlem AB hosts ninth annual Kappensitzung

A local Fasching team, dressed as a basketball team, completes their set during the ninth annual Kappensitzung at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. During Spangdahlem’s Kappensitzung, over seven teams from the local area put on intricate dance, comedy and singing performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

