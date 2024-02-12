A local Fasching team, dressed as a basketball team, completes their set during the ninth annual Kappensitzung at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. During Spangdahlem’s Kappensitzung, over seven teams from the local area put on intricate dance, comedy and singing performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 02:34
|Photo ID:
|8239354
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-GY077-1039
|Resolution:
|6710x4473
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts ninth annual Kappensitzung [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
