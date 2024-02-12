A local Fasching group, dressed as a basketball team, completes their set during the ninth annual Kappensitzung at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. German Fasching is a tradition that dates back hundreds of years in which participants don wild and fancy costumes and celebrate the weeks leading up to the Christian religion’s season of Lent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 02:34
|Photo ID:
|8239356
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-GY077-1057
|Resolution:
|7641x5094
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts ninth annual Kappensitzung [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
