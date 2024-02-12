A local Fasching team completes their set during the ninth annual Kappensitzung at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Fasching is a time of festivity where participants take a chance to free themselves for personal expression and celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 02:34
|Photo ID:
|8239358
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-GY077-1062
|Resolution:
|7603x5069
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community, Fasching, Carnival, Spangdahlem AB, 52FW, Saber Nation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT