Community, Fasching, Carnival, Spangdahlem AB, 52FW, Saber Nation

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Walton, 52nd Maintenance Squadron commander, center, dances with his wife Celeste, left, and members of Spangdahlem Air Base during the ninth annual Kappensitzung at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. The Waltons were this year's prince and princess, serving as hosts for the evening's festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 02:34
|Photo ID:
|8239359
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-GY077-1091
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
