Local Dom Piraten band performs during the ninth annual Kappensitzung at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. The Kappensitzung allowed members of Spangdahlem AB to immerse themselves in the German traditions and interact with locals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 02:34
|Photo ID:
|8239357
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-GY077-1077
|Resolution:
|5641x3766
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts ninth annual Kappensitzung [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
