Spangdahlem AB hosts ninth annual Kappensitzung

A local Fasching team, dressed as pilots, completes their set during the ninth annual Kappensitzung at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Traditional Fasching celebrations begin the Thursday prior to Lent at the 11th minute past the 11th hour, continue until Ash Wednesday and allow people to indulge before the Lent season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 02:34
Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
