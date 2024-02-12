Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB hosts ninth annual Kappensitzung [Image 2 of 9]

    Spangdahlem AB hosts ninth annual Kappensitzung

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A local Fasching team, dressed as pilots, completes their set during the ninth annual Kappensitzung at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Traditional Fasching celebrations begin the Thursday prior to Lent at the 11th minute past the 11th hour, continue until Ash Wednesday and allow people to indulge before the Lent season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 02:34
    Photo ID: 8239353
    VIRIN: 240131-F-GY077-1028
    Resolution: 7629x5086
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts ninth annual Kappensitzung [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Carnival
    Fasching
    Community
    Spangdahlem AB
    Saber Nation
    52FW

