436th Airlift Wing visits Westover

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, greets 436th Maintenance Squadron Airmen at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2024. During the visit, Russell toured the C-5M Isochronal Maintenance Dock and conducted an all-call to members of the 436th Maintenance Squadron, Operating Location Alpha, a tenant unit of the 436th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

