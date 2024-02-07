436th Airlift Wing visits Westover

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, greets 436th Maintenance Squadron Airmen at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2024. During the visit, McDonald toured the C-5 Isochronal Maintenance Dock and conducted an all-call to members of the 436th Maintenance Squadron, Operating Location Alpha, a tenant unit of the 436th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

