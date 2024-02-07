U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to Airmen of 436th Maintenance Squadron, Operating Location Alpha at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2024. During the visit, McDonald also toured the C-5M Isochronal Maintenance Dock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 15:52 Photo ID: 8234258 VIRIN: 240207-F-CJ792-2000 Resolution: 4676x3340 Size: 918.48 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th Airlift Wing visits Westover [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.