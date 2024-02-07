Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th Airlift Wing visits Westover [Image 16 of 19]

    436th Airlift Wing visits Westover

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, speak at an all-call at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2024. During the visit, McDonald and Russell toured the C-5M Isochronal Maintenance Dock and conducted an all-call to members of the 436th Maintenance Squadron, Operating Location Alpha, a tenant unit of the 436th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    This work, 436th Airlift Wing visits Westover [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    flight engineers
    crew chiefs
    maintenance
    436th MXS
    9th AS

