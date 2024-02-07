436th Airlift Wing visits Westover

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jaysen Lausten, 436th Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, converse in a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2024. During the visit, the senior leaders toured the C-5 Isochronal Maintenance Dock and conducted an all-call to members of the 436th Maintenance Squadron, Operating Location Alpha, a tenant unit of the 436th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
