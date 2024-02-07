Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brenda Gonzalez Galvez, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, secures a panel on a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2024. The C-5M Super Galaxy was delivered to Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts for an isochronal maintenance inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    This work, Preparing the C-5M Super Galaxy for delivery [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

