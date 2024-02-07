U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, is briefed on the C-5 Isochronal Maintenance Dock by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Stuhr 436th Maintenance Squadron metal craftsman at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2024. During the visit McDonald conducted an all-call to members of the 436th Maintenance Squadron, Operating Location Alpha, a tenant unit of the 436th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 15:52 Photo ID: 8234254 VIRIN: 240207-F-CJ792-1050 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.6 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th Airlift Wing visits Westover [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.