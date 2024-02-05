U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, pulls out of the falcon turn maneuver during an aerial demonstration practice at Shaw Air Force Base, Feb. 1, 2024. The first operational F-16A Fighting Falcon flew in January 1974, marking 2024 as the 50th anniversary of the F-16 airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 18:27
|Photo ID:
|8230167
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-AM378-1175
|Resolution:
|2448x1632
|Size:
|136.59 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
