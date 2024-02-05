Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training [Image 6 of 6]

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, pulls out of the falcon turn maneuver during an aerial demonstration practice at Shaw Air Force Base, Feb. 1, 2024. The first operational F-16A Fighting Falcon flew in January 1974, marking 2024 as the 50th anniversary of the F-16 airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 18:27
    Photo ID: 8230167
    VIRIN: 240201-F-AM378-1175
    Resolution: 2448x1632
    Size: 136.59 KB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training
    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training
    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training
    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training
    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training
    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-16 fighting falcon
    air power
    viper demo team
    f-16 demonstration team
    viper demonstration team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT