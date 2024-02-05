Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training [Image 2 of 6]

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, conducts pre-flight checks at Shaw Air Force Base, Feb. 1, 2024. Rebel has been the pilot and commander of the team for two years, traveling across the globe with the team to inspire future generations of Airmen and demonstrate the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 18:27
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

