The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, conducts pre-flight checks at Shaw Air Force Base, Feb. 1, 2024. Rebel has been the pilot and commander of the team for two years, traveling across the globe with the team to inspire future generations of Airmen and demonstrate the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

