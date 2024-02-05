U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs the high climb maneuver during a demonstration practice at Shaw Air Force Base, Feb. 1, 2024. The best of the best of F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots are selected to become the Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander as the schedule and aircraft maneuvers require high levels of skill and resiliency from the pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 18:27 Photo ID: 8230160 VIRIN: 240201-F-AM378-1169 Resolution: 3598x2399 Size: 408.33 KB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.