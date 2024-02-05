Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training [Image 5 of 6]

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, salutes while taxiing at Shaw Air Force Base, Feb. 1, 2024. The demonstration team incorporate traditional Air Force customs with choreographed movements, demonstrating Air Force excellence and military discipline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 18:27
    Photo ID: 8230165
    VIRIN: 240201-F-AM378-1167
    Resolution: 3792x2528
    Size: 542.88 KB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    f-16 fighting falcon
    air power
    viper demo team
    f-16 demonstration team
    viper demonstration team

