U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, begins the high-speed pass maneuver during an aerial demonstration practice at Shaw Air Force Base, Feb. 1, 2024. The team travels to around 25 shows per year to complete their mission of inspiring the next generation and exhibiting the combat air power of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 18:27
|Photo ID:
|8230162
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-AM378-1173
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|550.14 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT