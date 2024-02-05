The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, begins the high-speed pass maneuver during an aerial demonstration practice at Shaw Air Force Base, Feb. 1, 2024. The team travels to around 25 shows per year to complete their mission of inspiring the next generation and exhibiting the combat air power of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

