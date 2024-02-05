The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental (E&E) specialist, conducts pre-flight checks at Shaw Air Force Base, Feb. 1, 2024. The demonstration team only contains one E&E specialist who is responsible for maintaining and repairing the wiring and electrical components of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 18:27
|Photo ID:
|8230164
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-AM378-1164
|Resolution:
|4178x2785
|Size:
|747.89 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
