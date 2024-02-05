The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental (E&E) specialist, conducts pre-flight checks at Shaw Air Force Base, Feb. 1, 2024. The demonstration team only contains one E&E specialist who is responsible for maintaining and repairing the wiring and electrical components of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

