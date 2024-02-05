Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training [Image 4 of 6]

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team continues pre-season training

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental (E&E) specialist, conducts pre-flight checks at Shaw Air Force Base, Feb. 1, 2024. The demonstration team only contains one E&E specialist who is responsible for maintaining and repairing the wiring and electrical components of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

