Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8]

    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle takes off from RAF Lakenheath, England in daily operations, Feb 6, 2024. The 48th Fighter Wing oversees a handful of aircraft exercises on a consistent basis as part of their daily operations to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8228974
    VIRIN: 240206-F-YU294-1526
    Resolution: 4266x2838
    Size: 227.07 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-15E
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing
    492FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT