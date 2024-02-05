492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle takes off from RAF Lakenheath, England in daily operations, Feb 6, 2024. The 48th Fighter Wing oversees a handful of aircraft exercises on a consistent basis as part of their daily operations to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
