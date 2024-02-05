Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations [Image 3 of 8]

    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle is prepared to take part in daily operations at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb.6, 2024. from the 48th Fighter Wing are responsible for ensuring aircraft are maintained at all times for both exercise and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8228968
    VIRIN: 240206-F-YU294-1083
    Resolution: 4968x3305
    Size: 724.56 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations
    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-15E
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing
    492FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT