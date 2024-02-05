492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations

A U.S. Air Force Airman prepares to marshall an F-15E Strike Eagle for take off at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 6, 2024. The Liberty Wing conducts daily flight operations to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 Photo ID: 8228973 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB