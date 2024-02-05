A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle takes part in daily operations at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 6, 2024. The 48th Fighter Wing oversees a handful of aircraft exercises on a consistent basis as part of their daily operations to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8228972
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-YU294-1551
|Resolution:
|2531x1701
|Size:
|283.29 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT