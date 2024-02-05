U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maisen Villard, a Crew Chief assigned to the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron, prepares an F-15E Strike Eagle for daily operations at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 6, 2024. Crew Chiefs from the 48th Fighter Wing are responsible for ensuring aircraft are maintained at all times to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8228969
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-YU294-1206
|Resolution:
|2588x3890
|Size:
|514.94 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
