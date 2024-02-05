Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations [Image 4 of 8]

    492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maisen Villard, a Crew Chief assigned to the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron, prepares an F-15E Strike Eagle for daily operations at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 6, 2024. Crew Chiefs from the 48th Fighter Wing are responsible for ensuring aircraft are maintained at all times to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8228969
    VIRIN: 240206-F-YU294-1206
    Resolution: 2588x3890
    Size: 514.94 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
    This work, 492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    F-15E
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing
    492FS

