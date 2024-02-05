492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maisen Villard, a Crew Chief assigned to the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron, prepares an F-15E Strike Eagle for daily operations at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 6, 2024. Crew Chiefs from the 48th Fighter Wing are responsible for ensuring aircraft are maintained at all times to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

