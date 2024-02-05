492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Dubois, a pilot assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, and Capt. Christian Schomburg, a weapons systems operator assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, step to their aircraft RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 6, 2024. The Liberty Wing conducts daily flight operations to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

