492nd Fighter Squadron Daily Operations

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ian McColaugh, a pilot assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron , checks over an F-15E Strike Eagle before flight at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 6, 2024. The Liberty Wing conducts daily flight operations to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|02.06.2024
|02.07.2024 08:44
|8228967
|240206-F-YU294-1042
|1689x2538
|247.79 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|2
|0
