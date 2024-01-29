NORAD and USNORTHCOM Change of Command Ceremony, Feb. 5, 2024

Gen. Gregory M. Guillot accepts command of U.S. Northern Command from U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 5, 2024. Guillot, who previously served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, also accepted command of North American Aerospace Defense Command. Also pictured is NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield. Gen. Glen D. VanHerck relinquished command of the organizations during the ceremony. (Department of Defense photo by Joshua Armstrong)

