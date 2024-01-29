NORAD and USNORTHCOM Change of Command Ceremony, Feb. 5, 2024

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. speaks to the audience during the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command combined change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 5, 2024. Gen. Glen D. VanHerck relinquished command of NORAD and USNORTHCOM before Gen. Gregory M. Guillot accepted command. (Department of Defense photo by Joshua Armstrong)

