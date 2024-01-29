Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM Change of Command Ceremony, Feb. 5, 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM Change of Command Ceremony, Feb. 5, 2024

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    Gen. Gregory M. Guillot accepts command of North American Aerospace Defense Command from Canadian Armed Forces Chief of the Defence Staff Wayne D. Eyre during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 5, 2024. Guillot, who previously served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, also accepted command of U.S. Northern Command. Also pictured is NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield. Gen. Glen D. VanHerck relinquished command of the organizations during the ceremony. (Department of Defense photo by Joshua Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8226340
    VIRIN: 240205-D-NH566-1007
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    NORAD
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    Gen. Gregory M. Guillot
    Canadian Armed Forces Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne D. Eyre

