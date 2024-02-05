NORAD and USNORTHCOM Change of Command Ceremony, Feb. 5, 2024

Canadian Minister of National Defence the Honorable Bill S. Blair addresses the audience during the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command combined change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 5, 2024. Also pictured include, seated on stage from left, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks; U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.; Canadian Armed Forces Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne D. Eyre; Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, incoming NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander; and Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, outgoing NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander. (Department of Defense photo by Joshua Armstrong)

