The official party for the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command combined change of command ceremony stand on stage after arriving to the event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 5, 2024. Picture include, from left, Canadian Minister of National Defence the Honorable Bill S. Blair; U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks; U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.; Canadian Armed Forces Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne D. Eyre; Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, outgoing NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander; and Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, incoming NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander. (Department of Defense photo by Joshua Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 17:14 Photo ID: 8226333 VIRIN: 240205-D-NH566-1001 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.64 MB Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Change of Command Ceremony, Feb. 5, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.