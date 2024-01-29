Guillot takes command NORAD, USNORTHCOM

Photo By Joshua Armstrong | Gen. Gregory M. Guillot accepts command of U.S. Northern Command from U.S. Deputy...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Armstrong | Gen. Gregory M. Guillot accepts command of U.S. Northern Command from U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 5, 2024. Guillot, who previously served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, also accepted command of North American Aerospace Defense Command. Also pictured is NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield. Gen. Glen D. VanHerck relinquished command of the organizations during the ceremony. (Department of Defense photo by Joshua Armstrong) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command welcomed their 27th and 10th commanders, respectively, when Gen. Gregory M. Guillot assumed leadership of the organizations Feb. 5, 2024, during a combined change of command ceremony here.



Gen. Glen D. VanHerck relinquished command of NORAD and USNORTHCOM after commanding the organizations since August 2020.

Distinguished guests in attendance included Canadian Minister of National Defence, the Honorable Bill S. Blair, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks, Canadian Armed Forces Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne D. Eyre, and U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.



Eyre officiated the NORAD portion of the ceremony. NORAD, the oldest of the two commands, was established in 1958 and is responsible for aerospace warning, aerospace control and, since 2006, maritime warning.

Hicks officiated the USNORTHCOM change of command. As the combatant command responsible for North America, USNORTHCOM conducts homeland defense, defense support to civil authorities and security cooperation to defend and secure the United States and its interests.



Guillot, who previously served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, welcomed the opportunity to serve in his new capacities as the commander of a bi-national organization and combatant command, both responsible for conducting homeland defense missions. This marks his second assignment in Colorado Springs, Colorado, having served as USNORTHCOM director of operations June 2019-June 2020.



He said homeland defense is a fundamental duty of NORAD and USNORTHCOM, as prescribed by the National Security Strategy, making the missions of the separate but inseparable commands more imperative today than ever before given existing challenges by competitors.



“The discipline of joint and multinational men and women serving in these commands is the reason for its unquestionable success. Their care and professional growth will always be a priority under my command, and I pledge to each member to devote my full effort to leading them the way they deserve to be led,” he said. “As I assume command today, the scope and importance of our homeland defense mission is not lost on me. Delivery of that defense in today’s challenging environment is our commands’ no-fail mission, and I’m honored to join the team of men and women at NORAD and USNORTHCOM conducting that mission.”



Blair welcomed Guillot to his new position, while also thanking VanHerck for his contributions to the collective defense of the partner nations.



“On behalf of all Canadians, I extend our sincere congratulations to General Guillot as he takes on this new role,” Blair said. “Canada is also grateful for General VanHerck’s contributions in keeping a watchful eye on the skies of North America, and for bolstering military cooperation between our two countries. Canada’s commitment to NORAD is steadfast – and I thank all Canadian and American armed forces members working with NORAD for their dedication to keeping our citizens safe.”



Eyre applauded VanHerck for leading NORAD in a direction that continues to put the organization on solid footing as it executes the mission of homeland defense. The general also emphasized to Guillot the enduring threats both nations and NORAD face in years to come.



“Gen. VanHerck, on your watch, you have risen to meet the challenges of our times and laid the foundations for NORAD – and the commanders who follow in your footsteps – to grow and evolve as those challenges do the same,” Eyre said. “Gen. Guillot, you are inheriting a command of singular importance, where the threats we face will only increase in the months and years to come, increase in complexity and increase in consequence – a demanding command of unceasing vigilance.”



Hicks said Canada and the United States have faced persistent threats over the years, specifically Russian long-range aviation, North Korean long-range ballistic missiles, out-of-area maritime activities by Russia and China, as well as the first kinetic engagement of a foreign object over North America since World War II. She said strategic competition in the Arctic Circle also continues to increase.



“This is all proof that we are better prepared today to deter, detect and defend against threats to the homeland, and in no small part to General VanHerck’s leadership at NORAD and USNORTHCOM,” she said, add that as VanHerck has said, to project power globally, we must be strong at home. “Over the past three-and-a-half years, Glen has advanced this mission with a singular intent and purpose.”



Hicks said VanHerck’s accomplishments during his tenure are examples that speak to his “servant’s heart.” Those same accomplishments, she said, provides and opportunity for Guillot to continue that momentum into the future.



“Greg comes to this command following his most recent assignment as deputy command of USCENTCOM, where he has been instrumental in protecting our forces,” she said. “(Greg), you are well prepared to lead this command in this critical moment.”



Brown foot stomped the importance of homeland defense in a more competitive environment. The chairman said the work VanHerck accomplished during his tenure as NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander further advanced the commands’ mission and integral component to protecting the homelands.



“A strong homeland defense is the foundation of our nation’s ability to project power globally and achieve our strategic objectives in competition, crisis, and conflict,” said Brown, who previously served as VanHerck’s commander at the Air Force Weapons School nearly two decades ago. “As the NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander, Glen has worked diligently to enforce that foundation. He has worked tirelessly to protect our homeland and our way of life.”



VanHerck served his country for more than 36 years, the past three and a half as NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander. Since taking command in August 2020, VanHerck oversaw a historical transformation that operationalized the commands, transitioning them to a proactive, globally integrated campaign posture.



VanHerck, who is retiring from the Air Force, said there is no more noble mission than to defend the homelands, and doing that for more than three years for the United States and Canada has been a hallmark to his vast career. He applauded those who serve in the commands for their efforts to execute his strategy, vision and mission.



“You, the men and women of NORAD and USNORTHCOM, changed the defense dialogue in Canada and the United States, driving investments and policy,” he said. “You operationalized the commands and established a Joint Operations Center. Through the execution of four global information dominance experiments, you proved digital transformation can lead to decision superiority.”



VanHerck closed by talking about a sign that hung on the outside of his home that read, “Home is where the Air Force sends you,” listing the assignments he and his wife, Marilyn, completed throughout his 36-plus-year career. The final location on the sign simply read, “Home.”

“Marilyn – let’s go home,” he said.



Important NORAD and USNORTHCOM milestones under VanHerck’s watch included homeland defense efforts against Russian long-range aviation activities, ballistic missile launches by North Korea and Chinese out-of-area maritime operations. Additionally, the general led efforts such as defense support to Coronavirus response, reception of more than 76,000 Afghan refugees to the United States during Operation ALLIES WELCOME, and the first kinetic engagement of hostile objects over North America since World War II when NORAD assets tracked and USNORTHCOM shot down a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon.



Guillot commissioned into the Air Force after graduating the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1989. The general completed undergraduate pilot training at Williams AFB, Arizona, in 1990, followed by the undergraduate controller course at Tyndall AFB, Florida. He has commanded a flying squadron, operations group, two flying wings and a numbered Air Force, as well as served on staffs at the numbered Air Force, major command, air and combatant command levels.



Guillot is a senior air battle manager with more than 1,380 flight hours in the E-3B/C/G, RC-135V/W/S, KC-10A, F-15D and U-2ST.