Gen. Glen D. VanHerck delivers comments to North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command personnel during a combined change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 5, 2024. VanHerck relinquished command after leading the two organizations for the past three-and-a-half years. Gen. Gregory M. Guillot accepted command of NORAD and USNORTHCOM. (Department of Defense photo by Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8226338
|VIRIN:
|240205-D-NH566-1005
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Change of Command Ceremony, Feb. 5, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
