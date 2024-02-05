NORAD and USNORTHCOM Change of Command Ceremony, Feb. 5, 2024

Gen. Glen D. VanHerck delivers comments to North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command personnel during a combined change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 5, 2024. VanHerck relinquished command after leading the two organizations for the past three-and-a-half years. Gen. Gregory M. Guillot accepted command of NORAD and USNORTHCOM. (Department of Defense photo by Joshua Armstrong)

