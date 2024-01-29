From left to right, Capt. Christian Mills, B Battery commander, Capt. Tori Gardner A Battery commander, and the commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Capt. Lawton McGahey pose for a photo following the St. Barbara induction ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on January 18, 2024. The ceremony recognizes the efforts and contributions of past and present artillerymen. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 01:19
|Photo ID:
|8222946
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-XQ901-7285
|Resolution:
|4647x3437
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT