Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition

From left to right, Capt. Christian Mills, B Battery commander, Capt. Tori Gardner A Battery commander, and the commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Capt. Lawton McGahey pose for a photo following the St. Barbara induction ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on January 18, 2024. The ceremony recognizes the efforts and contributions of past and present artillerymen. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black)

