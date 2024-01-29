Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition

From left to right, 1st Sgt. Brandon Burchell, B Battery senior enlisted leader, Capt. Christian Mills, B Battery commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Folger, the Battalion senior enlisted advisor, prepare the ceremonial grog during a St. Barbara induction ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on January 18, 2024. The ceremony recognizes the efforts and contributions of past and present artillerymen. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black)

